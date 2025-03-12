79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary Police seeking man accused of sexual battery against a minor

32 minutes ago Wednesday, March 12 2025 Mar 12, 2025 March 12, 2025 2:00 PM March 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

ZACHARY — A warrant has been issued for a man accused of committing sexual battery against a juvenile.

Police said they are searching for Lindsey Moore after his involvement with a minor.

Trending News

Anyone with information is asked to contact ZPD at 225-654-9393.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days