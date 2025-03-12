79°
Zachary Police seeking man accused of sexual battery against a minor
ZACHARY — A warrant has been issued for a man accused of committing sexual battery against a juvenile.
Police said they are searching for Lindsey Moore after his involvement with a minor.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ZPD at 225-654-9393.
