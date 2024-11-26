61°
Zachary police seeking information on person wanted in arson investigation

By: Adam Burruss
Image provided by Zachary Police Department

ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying someone wanted for an arson investigation.

In an image provided by police, a person on a bicycle in a blue shirt and dark blue shorts is shown.

Anyone with information asked to reach out to police at 225-654-1921. WBRZ reached out to ZPD for information regarding the arson.

Image provided by the Zachary Police Department.

