Zachary police seeking information on person wanted in arson investigation
ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying someone wanted for an arson investigation.
In an image provided by police, a person on a bicycle in a blue shirt and dark blue shorts is shown.
Anyone with information asked to reach out to police at 225-654-1921. WBRZ reached out to ZPD for information regarding the arson.
Image provided by the Zachary Police Department.
