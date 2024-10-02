Zachary Police searching for two women who burglarized Dollar General after hours

ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department is searching for two women who reportedly robbed a local business after hours.

Zachary Police are looking for the two women who on Saturday burglarized Dollar General on Old Scenic Highway.

Anyone with information regarding their identities is requested to contact Zachary Police Department at (225)654-1921 or email the case detective at houston.frazee@zacharypd.org.