Zachary Police searching for three people who stole $1,500 from local store

Thursday, October 03 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Zachary Police are searching for three people accused of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a local business.

The three people were seen on security cameras stealing approximately $1,500 in merchandise. Zachary Police did not respond to comment about where this theft happened.

To report information on their identities, Zachary Police asks that people call (225)654-1921 or email the case detective at jminor@zacharypd.org.

