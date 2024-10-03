86°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary Police searching for three people who stole $1,500 from local store
ZACHARY — Zachary Police are searching for three people accused of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a local business.
The three people were seen on security cameras stealing approximately $1,500 in merchandise. Zachary Police did not respond to comment about where this theft happened.
To report information on their identities, Zachary Police asks that people call (225)654-1921 or email the case detective at jminor@zacharypd.org.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FEMA opening new Disaster Recovery Center in Napoleonville
-
Baton Rouge IT company to host 'Smash-a-thon' Thursday evening
-
CF Industries employee at Donaldsonville facility dead after being hit by forklift
-
Tenants in second week of sewage problem at Denham Springs apartment
-
Deputies reject self-defense claim; man accused of shooting wife several times at...