Zachary Police searching for man accused of taking merchandise from store without paying

Tuesday, June 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department is looking to identify a man accused of taking merchandise from a local businesss without paying.

Officials said two separate incidents happened on May 15 and he drove a black Kia Telluride.

Anyone with information should contact ZPD Detectives at 225-654-9393.

