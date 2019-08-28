One dead after truck crashes head-on into school bus

ZACHARY - Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a fatal accident Wednesday afternoon on Highway 19.

The wreck was reported around 2 p.m. on Zachary-Slaughter at Hillcrest Drive. A small truck and a school bus were reportedly involved. There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Police Chief David McDavid confirmed the driver of the truck was killed after the vehicles collided head-on.

There's still no word on what exactly caused the crash.