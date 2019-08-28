92°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after truck crashes head-on into school bus
ZACHARY - Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a fatal accident Wednesday afternoon on Highway 19.
The wreck was reported around 2 p.m. on Zachary-Slaughter at Hillcrest Drive. A small truck and a school bus were reportedly involved. There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.
Police Chief David McDavid confirmed the driver of the truck was killed after the vehicles collided head-on.
There's still no word on what exactly caused the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big fun: New BR entertainment center opens its doors
-
Pumps turned off at gas station near LSU after overnight fire
-
Report: Cortana Mall poised to become site of new Amazon distribution center
-
Officials won't be able to inspect charred stretch of Basin Bridge for...
-
Good Samaritans pull victims from burning Baton Rouge home