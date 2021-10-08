Zachary police officer arrested after dead dogs reportedly found in his trailer

ZACHARY - A Zachary police officer was arrested this week over allegations of animal cruelty.

Sources tell WBRZ that Officer Ashton Blount was issued a felony summons for animal cruelty and was not booked into jail.

Animal control workers reportedly found the decomposing bodies of two dogs inside a trailer where the officer once lived. The mobile home was located in Slaughter, and investigators believed the animals may have been left there as far back as July.

The department confirmed one of its officers was arrested by an outside agency Wednesday, but did not immediately share any additional details.

This is a developing story.