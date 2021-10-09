74°
Zachary police officer arrested after dead dogs found in his trailer

1 day 7 hours 13 minutes ago Friday, October 08 2021 Oct 8, 2021 October 08, 2021 1:20 PM October 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A Zachary police officer was arrested this week over allegations of animal cruelty.

Officer Ashton Blount was issued a felony summons for animal cruelty but was not booked into jail.

Animal control workers reportedly found the decomposing bodies of two dogs inside a trailer where the officer once lived. The mobile home was located in Slaughter, and investigators believed the animals may have been left there as far back as July. 

Officials said the home was found in complete disarray and that it appeared the dogs had tried to escape the trailer before they ultimately died. 

Blount is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

