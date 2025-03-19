66°
Zachary police looking for person wanted for theft at Dollar General

Wednesday, March 19 2025
By: Adam Burruss

ZACHARY - Zachary police is seeking assistance in identifying a person wanted for a theft at a Dollar General.

Images showed security footage of a man as well as a black car. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-1921.

