55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary police looking for missing 19-year-old

1 hour 40 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, February 18 2022 Feb 18, 2022 February 18, 2022 3:06 PM February 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing 19-year-old Donovan W. Jones, Jr., also known as DJ.

Jones was last seen at his house on Feb. 16 at around 1:15 p.m. According to his family, Jones is 5'8" with dark brown eyes and weighs 145 pounds.

Trending News

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact his mother or father at (225)328-4095 or (225)439-6889. You can also contact the Zachary Police Department at (225)654-9393.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days