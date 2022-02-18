Zachary police looking for missing 19-year-old

ZACHARY - Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing 19-year-old Donovan W. Jones, Jr., also known as DJ.

Jones was last seen at his house on Feb. 16 at around 1:15 p.m. According to his family, Jones is 5'8" with dark brown eyes and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact his mother or father at (225)328-4095 or (225)439-6889. You can also contact the Zachary Police Department at (225)654-9393.