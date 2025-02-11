78°
Zachary Police looking for man who robbed store

By: Frederick Quinn

ZACHARY— Zachary Police is asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a store.

Officers say the thief stole $1000 of store merchandise over the course of two days and drove away in a black Nissan Rogue. Pictures show the alleged suspect dressed in black and wearing a tan colored cap and jacket. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 225-654-1921. 

