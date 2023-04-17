74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Zachary police looking for man accused of exposing, touching himself behind store

Monday, April 17 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - Police are searching for a man accused of inappropriately touching himself behind a store. 

The Zachary Police Department said the man was seen touching himself while nude behind a store. Police did not specify when the incident happened. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the ZPD at (225) 654-1922.

