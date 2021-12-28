Zachary Police investigate vehicle burglaries in Redwood Lakes subdivision

ZACHARY - Officers are investigating early morning vehicle burglaries in a Zachary community.

On Tuesday morning, the Zachary Police Department said officers are in the area of Redwood Lakes subdivision in regards to reported vehicle burglaries.

Two suspects are reportedly in custody.

Officials are urging area residents to check their home surveillance video from approximately 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., Tuesday and if they note any suspicious persons or vehicles, they should contact Sgt. Nichols at 225-337-2941.

At that point, a link will be sent to the resident so they can upload the video evidence directly into the police department's evidence database.