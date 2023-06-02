Latest Weather Blog
Suspect who allegedly shot man in head in Zachary has been apprehended, officials say
ZACHARY - The search for a suspect accused of shooting a victim in the head came to an end Friday afternoon after multiple law enforcement agencies were able to take him into custody.
The suspect, 51-year-old Jack Ealy, was arrested Friday afternoon through a joint effort between the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the Zachary Police Department, the Dixon Correctional Institute, and a K9 unit.
The search effort continued starting at 2 p.m., according to the EFPSO, when the groups convened at the place they had lost the trail previously. They were still waiting on some of the search parties to arrive when they heard reports of a sighting near the intersection of LA-412 at Plank Road.
Law enforcement was able to move and apprehend Ealy shortly after.
Ealy is accused of shooting the victim, 37-year-old Kenneth O'Connor, while O'Connor was inside a pickup truck with a wound to the head. Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence told WBRZ the man was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital, where he was in serious condition. Lawrence said Friday morning the victim was still in critical condition but is expected to survive.
There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting.
Ealy was taken to Lane Medical Center to be inspected for injuries before he was arrested.
