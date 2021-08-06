Zachary Police Department closed to public until further notice

Zachary Police Department

ZACHARY - As south Louisiana battles an increasing number of COVID cases, officials in one community are taking the extra precaution of closing the local police department.

The Zachary Police Department announced Friday, via its Facebook page, that its Administrative offices are closed until further notice.

According to the post, the closure was traced back to "an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community."

The Louisiana Department of Health reported a total of 5,468 new cases in the state as of Friday morning.

Zachary authorities ask that citizens in need of police assistance call the phone numbers below:

-To request a report - (225) 654-1904

-To speak to the Chief of Police - (225) 654-0073

-For police assistance - 911 for emergencies and (225) 654-9393 for non-emergencies

For immediate police assistance, citizens are encouraged to use the Florida Street entrance on the east side of the building.