Zachary Police Department announces groundbreaking ceremony for new facility

ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department announced a groundbreaking for a new police station slated to be finished by the end of 2024.

The ZPD has shared space with the Zachary City Court for over 35 years. The department announced Tuesday that both agencies have "outgrown" their current arrangement and that some officers have even had to relocate due to space issues.

“Over the past 34 years, I have witnessed and been a part of the growth of the Zachary Police Department," said Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence. "We have outgrown our current office and are grateful to be moving forward with

the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility."

The new facility will be built at 5160 Old Slaughter Road. It will be an 8-million-dollar facility on 21 acres.