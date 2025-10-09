Zachary Police: 16-year-old suffers gunshot wound to face, taken to hospital

ZACHARY - A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting and taken to the hospital Wednesday night, the Zachary Police Department said.

Officials said they were dispatched to the 6000 block of Main Street on a shooting call. They said a juvenile subject suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated. No information was given regarding their condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.