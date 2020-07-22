Zachary outlines a hybrid return to school starting in August

ZACHARY - The Zachary school district released its return to campus plan, which shows a hybrid learning model should the state remain in Phase 2 of reopening.

School will start Monday, August 10, according to an extensive explanation posted on the school district's website.

In a hybrid model, the Zachary school system said students will attend school in-person some days and use an online learning tool on others, depending on their last name.

School bus occupancy will be decreased, the district said.

