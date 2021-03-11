Zachary Mayor's Office partners with LDH to offer 400 doses of Johnson and Johnson shot at pop-up clinic

ZACHARY - The Zachary Mayor's Office in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health is offering a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, March 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Around 400 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine shot will be administered during the event. Anyone seeking the vaccine must meet the most recent eligibility criteria, and are required to bring proof of employment, a license or ID and an insurance card if applicable.

The vaccination clinic will take place at Zachary Youth Park at 1650 East Mount Pleasant Road. For more information, you can call (225)306-2000.

Pre-registration is not required.