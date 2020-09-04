83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary shooting victim shows up at hospital after gunshot fired through vehicle

1 hour 35 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, September 04 2020 Sep 4, 2020 September 04, 2020 7:30 PM September 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Police are investigating a shooting Friday night after a man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Authorities report a man was shot while seated inside of a car. The bullet went through the car door and into the man's stomach.

The victim was taken to Lane Memorial Hospital, but officials believe his injuries are not life threatening.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days