Zachary man arrested for shooting and killing a dog

Monday, February 17 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Larry Richard mugshot

ZACHARY - Officials with the Zachary Police Department say they've arrested a man for shooting and killing a dog. 

The alleged incident took place Sunday, off Vernon Road, on Dottie Lee Drive, around 4:15 p.m. when a witness says they heard 68-year-old Larry Richard firing a pistol followed by the yelps of a dog. 

The witness told police after the sound of the gunshot, he saw Richard at the end of his driveway, with a pistol holstered at his hip.

According to a police report, authorities say their investigation revealed that Richard fired one shot towards two small dogs at the end of his driveway and ultimately struck and crippled one of the dogs belonging to the victim nearby.' 

Police say the wounded dog was taken to a local vet and later put to sleep due to the extent of its injuries. 

Shortly after their investigation, police arrested Richard on charges that include illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated animal cruelty. 

