Zachary man allegedly spent years sexually abusing young girls

ZACHARY - Deputies arrested a man Monday accused of sexually assaulting two underage girls for years.

According to arrest records, the victims are two relatives who lived with Sean Michael Morris for some time.

The sheriff's office says the girls' mother went to law enforcement after she found inappropriate videos on her tablet device. When she questioned the girls, the 11-year-old admitted that Morris had inappropriately touched her on three different occasions.

The 14-year-old daughter also admitted that Morris allegedly raped her numerous times over the course of about seven years. The girl further explained that between the ages of 7 and 9, Morris would bring her into his bedroom and grope her. Starting last year ,she said he began to close the door and forced her to have sex with him. She said this would happen as many as two to three times a week.

The affidavit says Morris refuted the claims, alleging any inappropriate touching on his part was coincidental. He also says he does not remember ever assaulting the girls, suggesting "something may have happened" while he was asleep in his room.