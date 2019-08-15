Zachary man accused of attempted murders in W. Feliciana

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Sheriff's deputies in West Feliciana Parish announced the arrest Thursday of a Zachary man for a shooting this past weekend.

Deputies accused 22-year-old Lionel Haile of four counts of attempted second degree murder for the shooting on August 2.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said they received a call that day about a shooting in the Hardwood subdivision. One person was taken from the scene to a hospital with a gunshot wound in their leg.

Deputies said they identified Haile as the suspect after talking to witnesses and gathering evidence at the scene.

Haile was booked into the parish jail on the above charges.