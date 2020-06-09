Zachary man accused in shocking child pornography case sentenced to 16 years behind bars

A federal court has sentenced a man accused of 200 counts of child pornography to 195 months in federal prison.

U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick's decision was made public, Tuesday, June 9.

Brian Normand, a 30-year-old Zachary resident, has been sentenced to just over 16 years in federal prison following his conviction for production of child pornography. He must also serve an additional fifteen years of supervised release after imprisonment, and register as a convicted sex offender for life.

On February 11 of 2019, special agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit got multiple reports regarding possible possession and distribution of child pornography. Through an investigation, authorities discovered Brian Normand had allegedly uploaded child porn images to his Google Drive account.

While searching his cloud storage, authorities found two videos of children as young as 6 years old engaging in sexual acts.

According to the arrest report, the videos were produced in the area.