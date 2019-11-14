47°
Zachary home goes up in flames, occupants escape with their lives

Thursday, November 14 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A Zachary home went up in flames early Thursday morning and everyone inside managed to escape with their lives.

Officials with the Zachary Fire department say a house on 39th street caught fire for unknown reasons. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without any reported injuries and all occupants escaping safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Click here for tips related to fire safety during cold weather.

 
