76°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary High to close campus, hold classes online through Thanksgiving due to COVID-19
ZACHARY - Zachary High School closed its campus at the end of the school day Tuesday and will hold virtual classes only due to the coronavirus.
Zachary High will transition to its virtual learning model for all students beginning Nov. 11 through Nov. 20, according to its website.
The school district did not release any other information and did not respond to questions from WBRZ.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
McDonald's to launch plant-based line, starting with its new plant-based burger
-
Metro Council to discuss proposed changes to city-parish gov't structure tonight
-
Three BR Police Officers on leave after an LSU football player claimed...
-
LSU football team handles COVID outbreak as Myles Brenan continues to recover...
-
Subtropical Storm Theta forms in the Atlantic
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
-
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 10-30-2020