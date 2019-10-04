84°
Zachary High School homecoming parade to reroute area drivers

Friday, October 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Zachary High School

ZACHARY - The Zachary High School Homecoming parade is scheduled for 3:00 pm Friday afternoon (10/04/2019) and area motorists should expect road closures along LA HWY 64 beginning at 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM or until the completion of the parade.

Zachary Police Department officers will have LA HWY 64 blocked between Zachary High School and LA HWY 19.

Officials encourage drivers to plan to take alternate routes.

