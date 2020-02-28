Zachary: Firefighters wrestle massive garage fire that threatens home

ZACHARY - Early Friday morning, firefighters responded to a massive garage fire within the 23000 block of Elberta Lane, off Plains-Port Hudson Road in Zachary.

First responders say multiple 911 calls were made from concerned citizens who caught sight of the blaze.

When crews arrived around 2 a.m., they found that the home's detached garage was fully engulfed in flames, which could easily spread to the house.

Fire crews worked quickly to douse the fire with water, which had to be shuttled from a fire plug that was quite a distance away.

Their efforts were successful in that the fire did not reach the home itself.

That said, the garage is a total loss.

Officials say the fire did not result in any injuries.