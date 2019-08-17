Zachary firefighter died in morning crash while headed to work

ZACHARY – A city fireman here died on his way to work in a crash outside of the parish.

The Zachary Fire Department told WBRZ Friday, it would set up honorary escorts as the fireman’s body was transported to the coroner’s office. The fireman has been identified as 36-year-old Douglas Glass of Osyka, Mississippi.

"He came in to work everyday with a smile," Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble said. "He was there to help anyone and everybody they had going on. He sat back listened and observed, didn't jump to conclusions. He always made me proud."

The crash happened in St. Helena Parish early Friday morning. The wreck was not related to the fireman’s duties – he was on his way to his shift in Zachary when the crash occurred, authorities said. Glass was killed after his vehicle struck a tree that had fallen across the road.

Louisiana State Police say Glass was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Zachary fire trucks were stationed along Plank Road Friday morning in salute to the fireman.

