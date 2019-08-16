Latest Weather Blog
Zachary firefighter died in morning crash while headed to work
ZACHARY – A city fireman here died on his way to work in a crash outside of the parish.
The Zachary Fire Department told WBRZ Friday, it would set up honorary escorts as the fireman’s body was transported to the coroner’s office. The Advocate has identified the fireman as 36-year-old Douglas Glass.
The crash happened in St. Helena Parish early Friday morning. The wreck was not related to the fireman’s duties – he was on his way to his shift in Zachary when the crash occurred, authorities said. Glass was killed after his vehicle struck a tree that had fallen across the road.
Zachary fire trucks were stationed along Plank Road Friday morning in salute to the fireman.
