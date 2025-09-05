93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary Fire captain, woman indicted for allegedly molesting juvenile

24 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, September 05 2025 Sep 5, 2025 September 05, 2025 4:29 PM September 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Jonathan Knight and Tara Bizette

ZACHARY - A Zachary Fire Department captain and another person were indicted Friday on child molestation charges after their arrests in April.

At the time of their arrests, police officials said Capt. Jonathan Knight and Tara Bizette were booked for molestation of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Knight was indicted for indecent behavior with juveniles, molestation of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor; Bizette was indicted for two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Trending News

Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Knight and Bizette were in a relationship. Knight was put on administrative leave.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days