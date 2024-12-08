Zachary Elementary School closed Monday for repairs to water line

ZACHARY - Zachary Elementary School will be closed Monday, Dec. 9, so crews can repair a water line that ruptured over the weekend.

The school system alerted parents of the closure Sunday night, saying that the water to the campus will need to be shut off Monday for the line to be fixed.

School officials said they anticipate the project will be finished Monday and then students will be back to class Tuesday.