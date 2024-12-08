65°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary Elementary School closed Monday for repairs to water line
ZACHARY - Zachary Elementary School will be closed Monday, Dec. 9, so crews can repair a water line that ruptured over the weekend.
The school system alerted parents of the closure Sunday night, saying that the water to the campus will need to be shut off Monday for the line to be fixed.
Trending News
School officials said they anticipate the project will be finished Monday and then students will be back to class Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL
-
LSU football brings in 6th-ranked recruiting class