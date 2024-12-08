65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary Elementary School closed Monday for repairs to water line

2 hours 37 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, December 08 2024 Dec 8, 2024 December 08, 2024 4:27 PM December 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Zachary Elementary School will be closed Monday, Dec. 9, so crews can repair a water line that ruptured over the weekend. 

The school system alerted parents of the closure Sunday night, saying that the water to the campus will need to be shut off Monday for the line to be fixed. 

Trending News

School officials said they anticipate the project will be finished Monday and then students will be back to class Tuesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days