Zachary drug bust leads to seizure of illegal substances, weapons
ZACHARY - On Friday morning, the Zachary Police Department announced that a July 8 drug bust performed alongside officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) resulted in one person's arrest as well as the seizure of a hefty amount of illegal substances and weapons.
Authorities say a long-term investigation into the activities of Jenaro James aka "Rocky" led to his arrest and the seizure of the following items at a location within the 2600 block of Zachary's Avenue D and a second location within the 13000 block of Baton Rouge's Stone Gate Drive:
-38.6 pounds of high grade marijuana (street value $85,500)
-99 THC Cartridges (street value $4,000)
-8 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy)
-Glock 9mm handgun
-Smith Wesson 9mm handgun
-$19,007 (pending seizure)
James was arrested on charges of drugs and weapons possession.
The drug bust was carried out by a collaboration between the Zachary Police Department, EBRSO K-9, and EBRSO SWAT.
