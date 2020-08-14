Zachary drug bust leads to seizure of illegal substances, weapons

ZACHARY - On Friday morning, the Zachary Police Department announced that a July 8 drug bust performed alongside officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) resulted in one person's arrest as well as the seizure of a hefty amount of illegal substances and weapons.

Authorities say a long-term investigation into the activities of Jenaro James aka "Rocky" led to his arrest and the seizure of the following items at a location within the 2600 block of Zachary's Avenue D and a second location within the 13000 block of Baton Rouge's Stone Gate Drive:

-38.6 pounds of high grade marijuana (street value $85,500)

-99 THC Cartridges (street value $4,000)

-8 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy)

-Glock 9mm handgun

-Smith Wesson 9mm handgun

-$19,007 (pending seizure)

James was arrested on charges of drugs and weapons possession.

The drug bust was carried out by a collaboration between the Zachary Police Department, EBRSO K-9, and EBRSO SWAT.