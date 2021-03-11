Zachary crash leaves one person in critical condition, Thursday

ZACHARY - On Thursday (March 11) morning, a crash in Zachary left one person in critical condition, authorities say.

Louisiana State Police were reportedly dispatched to the crash, which occurred within the 17500 block of Old Scenic Highway, before 8 a.m.

Officials say the person who was injured in the crash is in very critical condition and has been rushed to an area hospital.



WBRZ is monitoring the situation and will provide additional information related to this incident as authorities continue to respond to the incident.