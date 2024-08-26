Latest Weather Blog
Zachary community supports family who lost home in fire
ZACHARY — Zachary residents came together Sunday afternoon to support a family that lost everything in a house fire.
The Tate family lost their home Aug. 16. Homeowner Della Judson says she is grateful to be surrounded by loving neighbors amid the chaos.
“You got a lot of people that don’t show that love, but I thank God for this community,” Judson said.
Judson's neighbor John Stewart said something had to be done after she lost her home. He reached out to Jermaine Williams, owner of Pete Williams' BBQ, to raise money for the family. Williams and his crew sold $15 chicken and fish plates. All of the proceeds went straight to the Tate family.
“I never know when my family will be in the need or anybody, so I just want to be that God given person to just come out and just bless somebody,” Williams said.
If you would like to donate to the Tate family, contact Pete Williams' BBQ at 225-369-1725.
