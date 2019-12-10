Zachary city council approve potential land purchase for new police headquarters

ZACHARY - During Tuesday's city council meeting, members approved the purchase of a piece of land for a new police headquarters.

The 21-acre lot is located on Montegudo Blvd, near the Walmart Supercenter.

Mayor Dave Amrhein says negotiations are still underway for the land purchase, but the city estimates the final cost will be near $525,000. Funding for the construction of the new building will still need to be secured.

The city is also moving forward with another public safety project. Construction is underway for the new fire station on Main Street, near Plank Road. Amrhein says the project, which was approved to begin construction in September, will cost roughly $2 million.