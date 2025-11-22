71°
Zachary church gives away 100 turkeys in preparation for Thanksgiving
ZACHARY - Faith Baptist Spiritual Church in Zachary hosted its annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday in celebration of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
The giveaway, dedicated to showing gratitude, service, and community love during the Thanksgiving season, saw the church give away 100 turkeys to local families.
The church's mission was to serve neighbors with thankful hearts while making the holiday a little brighter for those in need.
