83°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary cancels all public meetings until further notice
ZACHARY - The city of Zachary announced that all public meetings have been canceled until further notice.
City officials released a statement Thursday all remaining City Council, Planning and Zoning, and Board meetings are no longer happening as planned amid fears over the coronavirus.
The city says it is monitoring the situation and plans to stream council meetings on Facebook and the city website in the near future.