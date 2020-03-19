83°
Zachary cancels all public meetings until further notice

3 hours 4 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 March 19, 2020 11:54 AM March 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
ZACHARY - The city of Zachary announced that all public meetings have been canceled until further notice. 
City officials released a statement Thursday all remaining City Council, Planning and Zoning, and Board meetings are no longer happening as planned amid fears over the coronavirus.
The city says it is monitoring the situation and plans to stream council meetings on Facebook and the city website in the near future.
