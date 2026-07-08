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Zachary blood drive seeks donors to fill major Type O shortage

2 hours 10 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, July 07 2026 Jul 7, 2026 July 07, 2026 10:53 PM July 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — A Vitalant blood drive van was parked outside Rouses in Zachary today as the company works to address a major shortage of type O blood.

A spokesperson for Vitalant said thousands of appointments are needed to close the gap.

Anyone 17 or older can donate without permission. Those 16 and under can donate with a parent's approval.

Donors can receive a T-shirt, gift cards and even enter a drawing to win a new car.

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A full list of the van's next stops is available here.

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