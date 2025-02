Zachary Belles dance team runner-up at national competition

ZACHARY - The Zachary High School Belles dance team won second place at a national competition in Orlando, Fla.

The Belles, who are coached by Melanie Anderson, Jeanne Norwood, and Mimi Allen competed in the Division 1 Small Varsity Kick Universal Dance Association Nationals. Their choreography is done by Nicholas Clement.