Zachary, Baton Rouge firefighters joining crew to battle wildfires in Beauregard Parish

4 hours 48 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, August 26 2023 Aug 26, 2023 August 26, 2023 9:37 PM August 26, 2023 in Video
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DERIDDER - A fire crew from Zachary and one from Baton Rouge packed up supplies and headed out to Beauregard Parish to help firefighters battle the wildfires that are consuming the land. 

The groups are a part of a "strike force" that are working with many other fire departments across Louisiana to fight the wildfires in the state. 

It is unclear how long the crews will be out of town. 

