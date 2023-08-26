Zachary, Baton Rouge firefighters joining crew to battle wildfires in Beauregard Parish

DERIDDER - A fire crew from Zachary and one from Baton Rouge packed up supplies and headed out to Beauregard Parish to help firefighters battle the wildfires that are consuming the land.

The groups are a part of a "strike force" that are working with many other fire departments across Louisiana to fight the wildfires in the state.

It is unclear how long the crews will be out of town.