Zac Efron says he's 'bounced back' after being treated for life-threatening illness in Papua New Guinea

Zac Efron Photo: MSN Entertainment

Zac Efron says he's doing better after being hospitalized for a life-threatening illness he contracted while filming in Papua New Guinea.

The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram, Sunday, to give fans the good news.

Australia's Sunday Telegraph reported that Efron contracted what is believed to be typhoid or a "similar bacterial infection" while filming his Quibi show, Killing Zac Efron, in Papua New Guinea.

The Telegraph reported that a medevac crew airlifted the actor to Brisbane, where he was then rushed to a local hospital.

Efron's doctors cleared him to return to the U.S. on Christmas Eve.

Efron filmed several films in Louisiana, including The Paperboy and The Lucky One.