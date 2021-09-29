83°
Zac Brown Band's 'Comeback Tour' temporarily paused due to singer's COVID diagnosis

Wednesday, September 29 2021
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
The Zac Brown Band has canceled its next three concerts due to the band's lead singer, Zac Brown, testing positive for COVID. 

The 43-year-old country-rock star shared news of his positive test results via Instagram Tuesday.

Brown said the band will finish the tour after he quarantines.

