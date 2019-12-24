YWCA and NAACP collaborate for Christmas bail out initiative

BATON ROUGE - The YWCA of Greater Baton Rouge and the NAACP's local branch partnered to ensure that a handful of women who'd been jailed for non-violent misdemeanors would be able to spend the holidays with their families.

Around 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve, leaders of the 'Home for the Holidays' initiative reached their goal in covering the cost of bail for ten women who'd been jailed in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The YWCA contributes to the Community Bail Fund, which pools money to pay bail for citizens in East Baton Rouge Parish, in addition to connecting recently released clients with needed services such as housing, treatment, mental health counseling, job skills training, support group information, and more.

The YWCA's assistance in this regard is part of a national effort, carried out by various unaffiliated organizations, to assist people who are being held on relatively minor crimes but can't afford to post bond.

The jail space that these individuals occupy could be used to house suspects accused of more dangerous crimes.

