Latest Weather Blog
YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-themed content
Trending News
YouTube is explaining why some gay-themed content is being restricted following complaints from users.
Several uploaders have reported on Twitter that their videos had been filtered out for those browsing YouTube under its "restricted" setting. The complaints spawned the hashtag #YouTubeIsOverParty . One creator made a video to voice her complaints last week.
YouTube says its restricted mode uses "community flagging, age-restrictions, and other signals to identify and filter out potentially inappropriate content."
YouTube further explained in a tweet Sunday that "LGBTQ+ videos are available in Restricted Mode, but videos that discuss more sensitive issues may not be." YouTube says it regrets any confusion over the policy and says it's looking into concerns.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for man seen stealing multiple cases of beer from WBR...
-
Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard
-
Street lights along Burbank repaired, replaced following calls to 2 On Your...
-
Advocates against gun violence say they are losing hope for peace in...
-
Iberville jail trusty back in custody after taking unmarked, decommissioned sheriff's truck