YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-themed content

6 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Monday, March 20 2017 Mar 20, 2017 March 20, 2017 8:37 AM March 20, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

YouTube is explaining why some gay-themed content is being restricted following complaints from users.

Several uploaders have reported on Twitter that their videos had been filtered out for those browsing YouTube under its "restricted" setting. The complaints spawned the hashtag #YouTubeIsOverParty . One creator made a video to voice her complaints last week.

YouTube says its restricted mode uses "community flagging, age-restrictions, and other signals to identify and filter out potentially inappropriate content."

YouTube further explained in a tweet Sunday that "LGBTQ+ videos are available in Restricted Mode, but videos that discuss more sensitive issues may not be." YouTube says it regrets any confusion over the policy and says it's looking into concerns.

