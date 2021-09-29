Latest Weather Blog
YouTube beefs up its misinformation policies
YouTube says it will remove videos containing misinformation about any approved vaccine, including those designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The social media platform said anyone who posts misinformation about any "currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the WHO" will be subject to YouTube's strike policy and could face removal.
On its blog,the company said, "This would include content that falsely says that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them."
YouTube created a policy prohibiting misinformation related to the coronavirus during the pandemic, including about treatment and prevention. But the update on Wednesday added that misleading claims have spilled over into other areas of medicine.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Debris removal expected to start again following temporary pause
-
Post-Ida debris pick up interrupted by stormy weather conditions
-
News 2 Geaux: Woodlawn studen caught with loaded gun at school
-
Livingston Parish committee sends river safety ordinance to council following summer drownings,...
-
Jury selection process continues in the murder trial of Frank Garcia