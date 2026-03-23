Youth football coaches become certified safety coaches

ST GABRIEL - Youth football coaches from across the state traveled to St. Gabriel Saturday for USA Football's "Heads Up" Football Player Safety Coach clinic.

"We want to take care of our kids," football safety trainer Billy Elmore said.

Concussions have become a serious issues at all levels of football. It's not just a problem for professional players.

New medical protocols must now be followed for players who suffer head injuries.

"If there is some kind of head injury, get them off the field and get them medical attention as soon as possible," coach Leon Blouin III said.

Organizers of the clinic say the best way to reduce concussions starts on the practice field by teaching techniques to avoid injuries in the first place.

"It's doing practice plans and eliminating contact," Leroy Hollins said. "You really have no reason to hit everyday all day in football practice."